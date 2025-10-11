Assam: Son Arrested for Allegedly Strangling Mother in Sribhumi Hospital

A horrifying incident unfolded at Sribhumi Government Hospital yesterday night, leaving the residents of Sribhumi in shock.

A son allegedly killed his mother by strangling her on the hospital bed. The accused, Sanjiv Sinha, has been arrested by the police.

The victim, 60-year-old Rajkumari Sinha from Naluwa village in the Patharkandi Assembly area, was admitted to Sribhumi Government Hospital at around 9 PM yesterday for medical treatment.

Her son, Sanjiv Sinha, had brought her in for the treatment, and after an initial check-up, the doctors instructed blood tests for Rajkimari.

However, in a sudden and brutal act, Sanjiv allegedly strangled his mother on the hospital bed.

Nurses present at the scene tried to intervene and save her, but the attending doctors declared her dead after examining her.

Karimganj Sadar police were informed by the hospital authorities immediately.

Officers arrived at the hospital, arrested Sanjiv Sinha, and took him to the police station.

The motive behind this shocking act is yet to be ascertained. Rajkumari Sinha’s body still remains at the hospital, and the post-mortem examination will reveal more details about the circumstances of her death.

