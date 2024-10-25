Young Woman Found Dead in Assam's Karimganj; Diary Uncovers Love Affair

The mysterious death of a young woman in Karimganj town has created a furore. The body of Komolika Bhattacharjee was found at her maternal uncle’s house, hanging from a ceiling fan. The incident took place at Pagalpatti on Old Mission Road in the town. Komolika's body was discovered on the first floor of her maternal uncle’s house.
A team of Karimganj police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. A diary was found beside the body, which reportedly contained the name of a young man. Komolika took the extreme decision citing her love affair with a young man named Rajesh Das. According to family members, the victim came down to the first floor after having dinner with her mother's family on the top floor the previous night.
Speaking to the media, a relative of the victim said, “I was outside home, but after hearing about the incident from my wife, I came home and discovered that she took the extreme step. We are surprised as last night she had dinner with us and was behaving normally. We have no domestic issues amongst us, thus, we cannot say that she had committed suicide for that. I suppose she might be in a relationship with someone, following which she took this step. She was all alone when this incident took place. She has a habit of writing a diary which the police had taken, where she mentioned about her affair.”
The body was discovered by the maid servant at home in the wee hours today. However, the circumstances surrounding Komolika's death have led to widespread anxiety and concern. The police have already launched a probe into the incident.