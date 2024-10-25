Young Woman Found Dead in Assam's Karimganj; Diary Uncovers Love Affair

Speaking to the media, a relative of the victim said, “I was outside home, but after hearing about the incident from my wife, I came home and discovered that she took the extreme step. We are surprised as last night she had dinner with us and was behaving normally. We have no domestic issues amongst us, thus, we cannot say that she had committed suicide for that. I suppose she might be in a relationship with someone, following which she took this step. She was all alone when this incident took place. She has a habit of writing a diary which the police had taken, where she mentioned about her affair.”