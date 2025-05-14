Shrinkhal Chaliha Announces Political Debut, Pledges Support for Lurinjyoti Gogoi in 2026 Polls

Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha is gearing up to enter active politics and contest the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. Ahead of this, Chaliha made significant remarks on Facebook, voicing his support for Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) party chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi, citing his genuine advocacy for regionalism.

Advertisment

In his post, Chaliha stated that his endorsement of Gogoi stemmed from his commitment to true regional issues. He also took a veiled swipe at Akhil Gogoi, referring to him as the "second Badruddin Ajmal" in the region, while avoiding direct defamation.

According to Chaliha, declaring "Jai Aai Asom" doesn't make one a regionalist, as such individuals are of Bangladeshi origin. He further asserted that people with Bangladeshi ancestry should not be permitted to settle in Assam.

Additionally, Chaliha labelled Akhil Gogoi as a Maoist nationalist and commented on Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, suggesting that if Pakistan had been involved in Assam’s issues, Gogoi would have made a public statement about it.

Also Read: Assam: AIUDF Secures Major Wins in Zila Parishad, Slams Congress for Falling Support