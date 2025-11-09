Shyamantak Gautam Lodged FIR Over Piracy of “Roi Roi Binale”

A formal complaint has been lodged with the Cyber Police Station, CID, Guwahati, against the unauthorized recording, reproduction, and online circulation of the Assamese feature film “Roi Roi Binale.”

The FIR was filed by Shyamantak Gautam, urging authorities to take immediate action against unidentified individuals involved in the illegal piracy of the movie.

According to the complaint, “Roi Roi Binale”—directed by Rajesh Bhuyan and produced by the Zubeen Garg and his wife Garima Saikia Garg under the banner of Eye Creation, in association with Zeal Creations—has been illicitly recorded and uploaded across multiple online platforms without consent from the copyright owners.

On November 6, 2025, several major portions of the film were reportedly found uploaded on websites and YouTube channels through various links, amounting to a serious breach of copyright.

The FIR states that pirated versions of the film are being uploaded almost every hour, resulting in heavy commercial, financial, and reputational losses to the producers and other rights holders.

The act is categorized as willful infringement under the Copyright Act, 1957, the Cinematograph (Amendment) Act, 2023, and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The complaint highlights that the perpetrators remain unidentified and requests the CID to trace, identify, and arrest those responsible for the illegal uploads.

To assist the investigation, the complainant has submitted screenshots, digital logs, timestamps, and metadata as evidence.

In his letter, Gautam urged the authorities to:

1.Register an FIR under relevant sections of law and launch an urgent investigation.

2.Preserve all digital evidence, including IP details, server logs, and hosting data.

3.Identify and apprehend individuals involved in the piracy network.

4.Block and remove all infringing online links, websites, or applications immediately.

The FIR was formally received by the CID on November 9, 2025, marking a significant step toward combating digital piracy and protecting the creative and intellectual property rights of Assamese filmmakers.

