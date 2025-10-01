BIG BREAKING: Shyamkanu and Siddhartha Sent to 14-Day Police Custody in Zubeen Garg Death Case

In a major development in the Zubeen Garg death investigation, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) has sent Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddhartha Sharma to 14-day police custody to allow for a thorough probe into the circumstances surrounding the singer’s mysterious death.

Shyamkanu Mahanta, who was at the helm of the Northeast Festival (NEF) where Zubeen Garg was scheduled to perform, has been under police scrutiny since the tragic incident. Assam Police arrested him at Delhi Airport late last night upon his arrival in the capital.

Siddhartha Sharma, Zubeen Garg’s manager, had been absconding since the singer’s death and was apprehended from Gurgaon late yesterday.

Both accused were brought to Guwahati early this morning on an Air India flight. Amid tight security, they were taken directly to the CJM residence in Geetanagar, where the magistrate granted the police request for their custody. After being presented at the CJM’s residence, the duo was taken directly to the CID office in Guwahati under heavy security.

This marks a significant step in the high-profile investigation that has gripped Assam and triggered widespread public attention.

