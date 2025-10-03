Shyamkanu Mahanta Filed Legal Petition Abroad While Assam Was Mourning

Shyamkanu Mahanta launched a campaign to save himself after his name became linked to the Zubeen death case.

Acting on a request from the Assam government and anticipating stricter action from the Government of India, Shyamkanu began legal proceedings from Malaysia on 29 September 2025.

With the aim of obtaining relief from the case filed in connection with Zubeen’s death, he submitted a written petition to the Supreme Court through an attorney named Chang Meei Ki from Malaysia.

In the petition filed on 29 September in the city of Johor Baharu, Malaysia and the central government and other organisations were listed as respondents.

It is noteworthy that while the people of Assam were grieving the tragic loss of Zubeen, Shyamkanu was abroad, chasing after a lawyer in an attempt to secure protection for himself.

