Shyamkanu Mahanta’s Anticipatory Bail Plea Moot After Arrest

Shyamkanu Mahanta, who has been at the center of controversy following the death of Assam's musical icon Zubeen Garg, moved the Supreme Court on September 30, 2025, by filing a criminal writ petition (W.P.(Crl.) No. 56715/2025).

The petition, filed against the Union of India, the State of Assam, the Director General of Police, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), was widely seen as a step toward seeking anticipatory bail.

However, with Mahanta’s arrest by Assam Police on October 1, the plea for anticipatory bail has effectively become irrelevant.

It may be noted that since the arrest has already taken place, the only available recourse for Mahanta is to apply for regular bail through the lower courts, a process that could be both lengthy and contentious given the sensitivity of the case.

The writ petition was filed through advocate Raj Kamal, underscoring the seriousness with which Mahanta sought legal protection. But the rapid move by Assam Police to place him under arrest has drastically altered the legal landscape.