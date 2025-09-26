Shyamkanu Mahanta Under Investigation: Role in Zubeen Garg’s Tragic Death and Background

The sudden demise of singer Zubeen Garg on September 19, 2025, officially attributed to drowning during a swimming excursion in Singapore, has triggered allegations that festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta may have been negligent or responsible for unsafe conditions. As the chief organiser of the Northeast India Festival, Mahanta is under investigation: Assam’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) has raided his residence and seized documents, and multiple FIRs have been merged into a CID case involving charges of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and death by negligence.

Mahanta, in a public video statement, said he first learned of Garg’s death at 3:30 pm on September 19 and that inviting him to the event was part of his responsibility as brand ambassador. His remarks, however, have faced criticism from the public and from Garg’s fans. The Assam government has since blacklisted him and organisations linked to him from hosting future events in the state.

Other individuals, including the singer’s manager Siddhartha Sharma and musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, have also come under investigation as authorities examine whether lapses in event planning, safety arrangements, or coordination with Singapore authorities contributed to the incident.

Shyamkanu Mahanta comes from a family with academic and professional backgrounds in Assam. His elder brothers include Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, former DGP of Assam Police; Amarjyoti Mahanta, an engineer turned contractor; Dr. Saumar Jyoti Mahanta, an academic at Sibsagar Commerce College; and Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University.

Over the years, Mahanta has been involved in organising cultural and tourism-focused events such as the North East Festival and Rongali. These events aimed to highlight the region’s heritage, art, cuisine, and business opportunities.

However, his role as chief organiser of the Northeast India Festival in Singapore has placed him at the center of controversy following the death of Zubeen Garg. Public criticism intensified after Mahanta did not return to Assam immediately after the incident, skipped the singer’s funeral, and delayed issuing a public statement.

Currently, investigations by Assam’s CID and SIT are ongoing to determine whether negligence, mismanagement, or other lapses during the event contributed to the tragedy.

