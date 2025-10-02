"Shyamkanu, Siddharth Are “Cultural Terrorists", Says Poet Nilim Kumar

Renowned poet and writer Nilim Kumar has reignited controversy over the mysterious death of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg, making strong statements about the ongoing investigation.

Kumar described Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma as “cultural terrorists,” claiming that the singer’s death occurred under their hands. He questioned who the actual leader behind the act might be, emphasizing that the truth is yet unknown.

Speaking on the accused’s connections, Kumar highlighted that Mahanta maintain close ties with influential political figures, including families associated with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. “With whom Shyamkanu Mahanta sits and stands is important to note,” Kumar said, implying potential political shielding.

On the judicial process, Kumar remarked, “It is good to have faith in the justice system, but for ordinary people, hope of justice is often slim. Entire Assam hopes these cultural terrorists will not escape accountability.” He recalled past investigations, citing the SIT’s handling of Gaurav Gogoi’s case, which, in his view, did not translate into tangible actions.

Despite the grim scenario, Kumar praised Zubeen Garg’s humility and contribution to Assamese culture, noting, “Zubeen has even sung in my films,” underlining the singer’s simplicity and enduring influence.