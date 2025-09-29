“I Am Coming Soon”: Shyamkanu Mahanta Signals Willingness to Surrender

Minutes ago, Shyamkanu Mahanta posted on Facebook, indicating that he is ready to surrender and fully cooperate with authorities investigating the untimely death of celebrated Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

“I am coming soon and have already informed the police. I will cooperate fully with the government and administration. I have nothing to hide and will answer all questions posed by the SIT,” Mahanta wrote, signaling his intention to voluntarily submit to legal proceedings.

The post comes amid unverified reports that Mahanta may have been detained by Singapore authorities, with sources claiming he was under surveillance at a hotel in Singapore city. Assam police and government officials have not officially confirmed these reports.

Mahanta urged authorities to carry out a thorough, high-level investigation, examining every detail of the case. “From the bottom of the people’s hearts, I hope that everything related to the death of my beloved Zubeen comes to light,” he added.

Observers say Mahanta’s statement could be a step toward clarifying his role in the case and facilitating the ongoing probe, even as speculation continues about his possible detention abroad.

