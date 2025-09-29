Speculation Grows as Shyamkanu Mahanta Rumoured to Be in Singapore Custody

Unverified reports have emerged that Shyamkanu Mahanta may have been detained by Singapore authorities, with sources claiming he was under surveillance at a hotel in the city. Assam police and government officials have not yet confirmed the development.

Earlier today, addressing the matter during a Durga Puja celebration near Borjhar Airport on Maha Saptami, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state police have been actively tracking the movements of Shyamkanu and Siddharth Sharma. “We have located their positions. It would be better if they surrender within the specified time; otherwise, we will take necessary action,” the CM stated.

He also informed that a mutual legal assistance treaty request has been sent via India’s Ministry of Home Affairs to Singapore, and Assam police teams are reportedly coordinating on the ground. The CM suggested that significant developments could be expected in the next two to three days in Zubeen Garg's case.

