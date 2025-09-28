"Shyamkanu Was Aware Of The Yacht Party": Abhimanyu Talukdar

A viral phone call by Abhimanyu Talukdar, Secretary of the Assam Association in Singapore, has reigniting questions and speculation over the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

The conversation comes amid public confusion following social media posts by Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta.

Abhimanyu recounted the sequence of events leading to the tragedy who was present with Zubeen at that time on the yacht.

According to him, the yacht party was privately organized by Zubeen’s friend Tanmoy Phukan where Talukdar was present himself. He also stated that Shyamkanu mahanta was fully aware of the the event contradicting Mahanta’s earlier statement that he didn’t know about the party.

Talukdar also clarified that the Assam Association was not involved in arranging the party.

He further explained that after some water activities, Zubeen went swimming while wearing a life jacket, which was loose.

Talukdar stated that "Zubeen once again went into the waters, swam across without the life jacket But after few minutes Zubeen was floating on the surface of the water with face down,”

Crew members rushed to pull him out, with froth emerging from his mouth. Immediate CPR was administered, and the yacht captain alerted the coast guard for emergency .The yacht crew immediately pulled Zubeen from the water and administered CPR.

It took nearly an hour to reach the coast and recieve proper medical care. Once they arrived at Marina Bay, coast guard medics took over, and Zubeen was rushed to Singapore General Hospital’s ICU. Despite all efforts, doctors were unable to revive him.

Talukdar also denied social media speculation about alcohol consumption.

The singer’s manager, Siddharth Sharma was the one who accompanied Zubeen in the ambulance, as medics was trying to save zubeen's life.

Also Read:“Too Powerful to Prosecute?” AJYCP Calls Out Mahantas’ ‘Magic’