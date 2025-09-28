“Too Powerful to Prosecute?” AJYCP Calls Out Mahantas’ ‘Magic’

Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) president Palash Changmai on Sunday demanded stringent action against Shyamkanu Mahanta, calling for him to be completely boycotted in Assam. Changmai emphasized, “Shyamkanu Mahanta should be entirely boycotted; even shopkeepers in the market should refuse to deal with him.”

He sarcastically added, “What magic does this Mahanta family hold? We don’t know that,” questioning how Shyamkanu continues to escape accountability despite repeated allegations.

Changmai alleged that the Mahanta family has maintained close ties with successive governments, using their influence to divert funds across departments, including the Public Works Department and Agriculture. “Where this money ends up needs to be accounted for by the government,” he said.

He also referred to recent allegations against Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor Noni Gopal Mahanta, claiming that contracts were improperly awarded to Shyamkanu Mahanta. Changmai insisted that these allegations must be addressed by the Vice-Chancellor.

Sarcastically questioning the authorities’ response, Changmai asked whether Mahanta was granted leave during Puja celebrations instead of facing immediate legal action, highlighting what he described as undue leniency.

“These are serious issues of public accountability. The government must clarify the truth behind these allegations and ensure that no one is above the law,” he added.

