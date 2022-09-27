SI Exam Scam: Prime Accused PK Dutta Granted Bail

Former Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), P K Dutta, has been granted bail by the Gauhati High Court in connection to the SI exam scam case that rocked Assam in the year 2021.

Dutta’s bail plea that was rejected last year, was challenged by advocate Dhanesh Das on behalf of the government.

The Gauhati High Court had completed the hearing regarding the case last month. On completion of the hearing, the court announced the verdict on Tuesday.

Dutta was arrested by the Special Branch of Darjeeling district from the Assam-Nepal border on October 6 last year while he was on his way to Assam with his son-in-law.

Dutta is said to be the prime accused in the SI exam paper leak case.

He was arrested with four other accused namely, Kumar Sanjit Krishna, Rupam Das, Sarat Sarma and Rubul Hazarika.

Notably, last year, the recruitment exam for 597 positions at the sub-inspector level in the Assam Police for which over 66,000 candidates were to appear was scheduled for September 20. It had to be cancelled as the question paper had been leaked and circulated via WhatsApp.