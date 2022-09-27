'Super Sniffer' Dog Squad to Protect Namibian Cheetahs From Poaching

A five-month-old German Shepherd 'Ilu' is under training at Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force's (ITBP) National Training Centre for Dogs to join the 'Supper Sniffer' squad in Madhya Pradesh.

Ilu will soon be deployed in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park to protect the recently released Namibian cheetahs from poachers. She is among the six dogs that are being trained to protect the wildlife at various national parks of the country.

After the completion of the basic training for three months and an advance training for four months will help instil qualities like obedience, sniffing and tracking skills. The canines will get deployed on the job from April next year.

During the training, the dogs will be trained to detect tiger and leopard skins, bones, elephant tusks and other body parts, bear bile, Red Sanders, and several other illegal wildlife products.

Super sniffer squads trained at this camp have been deployed in national parks in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

"Dogs develop an unbreakable bond with their handlers that makes them excellent in their job," said Sanjeev Sharma, handler of Ilu, who is currently employed with the forest department at Kuno National Park.

Sharma further said that Illu is like a child to him. She was just two months old when he picked her here for training.

As per the norms, dogs stay with the same handler from day one till their day of retirement.

"Ilu is not supposed to protect cheetahs because they can protect themselves, she will be deployed on the periphery of the national park along with forest guards to protect cheetahs and other animals from poachers," said Sanjeev.