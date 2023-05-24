SI Junmoni Death: Slogans of “No Justice No Rest” Echoes in Streets of Assam

Lambasting the state government and Assam police, thousands of protesters stormed the streets in several parts of the state seeking justice for the Morikolong sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha on Wednesday.
In Assam’s Kokrajhar, under the aegis of All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), protesters staged road blockade at the National Highway in Gossaigaon.
Protesters chanted slogans demanding justice for the deceased cop Junmoni Rabha. They also demanded suspension and arrest of transferred Superintendent of police Leena Doley.
A similar situation was witnessed in the Udalguri and Bongaigaon districts of Assam earlier today.
In Chaygaon’s Bamunigaon under Kamrup district of Assam, protesters expressed their strong rage over the suspicious death of the sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha, of late.
They demanded strong and severe action against the culprits involved in the death of the deceased police officer chanting “No justice No rest” “Assam Police Hai Hai”.
Vehicular traffic was disrupted for several hours amid the protest.
Earlier, on Tuesday, several organizations from the Rabha community have come together and staged a protest at Kalaigaon in Assam’s Udalguri district, demanding a thorough investigation of the ‘mysterious’ death of Junmoni Rabha, a Sub-Inspector (SI) of the Assam Police.
Organisations including Nikhil Rabha Students’ Union, Nikhil Rabha Sahitya Sabha, Nikhil Rabha Mahila Parishad have staged a demonstration with placards demanding justice for slain cop Junmoni Rabha and also raised slogans against Nagaon police.
“So many clues have been unearthed indicating foul play in Junmoni Rabha’s death, yet the government and state police are remaining silent. The fact that Nagaon SP Leena Doley deliberately murdered Junmoni has now come to light,” one of the protestors said.
“The government is trying to cover up the issue by transferring Leena Doley to another district but that won’t change things. We demand strict action against Leena Doley, be it Reserved Closed or suspension,” he added.
Another protestor said, “The people of Assam were slowly gaining trust in Assam police but this incident has opened our eyes. We have lost all faith in Assam police.”
Notably, a leader of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) was also present at the protest site who also acknowledged that Junmoni Rabha’s death was a premeditated murder.
“Junmoni’s death might be being proclaimed as a road accident by the police, but the people of Assam are very well aware that it was a premeditated murder,” he said.
Upon being asked if the people are happy with the case being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), he said, “We are satisfied but the investigation is going very slowly. The investigation must not be delayed.”