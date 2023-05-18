SI Junmoni Rabha Death: Absconding Truck Driver Surrenders Before Assam Police

In a major development to the suspicious death of the Kaliabor Sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha, the absconding truck driver who was supposedly involved in the road accident surrendered before the Assam police on Thursday.
The surrendered truck driver was identified as Sumit Kumar.
It was previously alleged that the truck driver was responsible for the accident that claimed the life of sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha.
Sumit Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh was promptly arrested by the Jakhalabandha police following his surrender. The arrest of driver is expected to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.
It may be mentioned that the incident involving Junmoni Rabha's death has sparked numerous speculations and allegations, adding to the mystery surrounding the case. With the truck driver now in custody, investigators hope to uncover crucial information that may provide clarity on the incident.
Amidst several dramatic twists and turns in the death case of Junmoni Rabha, the chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday opened up stating that not only the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), he is ready to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if the family of the deceased police official demands.
Speaking to the media, CM Sarma said, “There are many aspects involved in the incident. Hence, it will be unfair to criticize the deceased. Similarly, it is unfair to point out fingers at the entire police department for the entire incident. If the family members of the deceased police officer demand, I am ready to hand over the investigation to CBI.”
The minister also said the smuggling of fake gold continues from Lakhimpur as well as other parts of the state and the police are trying to crack down on every possible angle since last three years.
Meanwhile, the CID Assam has carried out an interrogation at the Nagaon police guest house in connection to the suspicious death of the Kaliabor SI Junmoni Rabha on Thursday.