SI Junmoni Rabha Death: Assam TMC Chief Ripun Bora Demands Judicial Probe

The Assam Trinamool Congress state president Ripun Bora demanded a judicial probe into the suspicious death of the Kaliabor sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha on Friday.
Ripun Bora after paying homage to the deceased police official here in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri locality along with party workers had termed the death incident to be mysterious.
“In the current situation, neither the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) nor the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) can be invoked. There is therefore a need for a judicial investigation into the suspicious death of SI Junmoni Rabha,” Bora said.
On the other hand, Bora demanded Superintendent of Police of Nagaon to be relieved of her duties until the investigation is completed.
“There have been many allegations against Nagaon SP following the death of SI Junmoni Rabha. Therefore, Nagaon SP should be dismissed from her duties until the investigation is completed,” Bora added.
Meanwhile, Assam TMC media department chairman Dilip Kumar Sharma also condoled the death of SI Junmoni Rabha and demanded justice for the family.
Earlier today, Sumitra Rabha, the mother of deceased Sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha has filed an FIR at the Jakhalabandha Police Station in Assam’s Nagaon district demanding a detailed probe into her daughter’s death case.
Sumitra Rabha has demanded a fair and detailed investigation into the entire incident and also to punish all those involved in it. She narrated the entire incident that occured on the night the incident took place.