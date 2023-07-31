SI Junmoni Rabha Death: Controversial SP Leena Doley Comes Under CBI’s Radar

Controversial superintendent of police Leena Doley reportedly comes under the radar of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday.
According to reports, a team of CBI is interrogating Hailakandi SP Doley in connection to the sensational death incident of former Morikolong sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha.
The interrogation is being carried out at an unknown location in Guwahati city, informed highly placed sources.
Based on the FIR lodged by the deceased officer’s mother Sumitra Rabha at Jakhalabandha police station on May 19 this year, the then Nagaon SP Doley has been summoned by the CBI for questioning today.
Earlier, a CBI team led by DIG Lovely Kataria of the central probe agency visited Nagaon and Lakhimpur districts and questioned almost every person involved in the case. Many people involved in the smuggling of Fake Gold and Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) have also been questioned by this CBI team.
The CBI team here had also visited the spot in Kaliabor where SI Junmoni Rabha's vehicle met with an accident.