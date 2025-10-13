Siddharth Sarma Confesses Money Embezzlement; SIT Probes Property and Investments

Siddharth Sharma has reportedly confessed to money embezzlement during interrogation by the State Investigation Team (SIT). The SIT has taken possession of a comprehensive list of his properties, with every detail recorded.

As part of the ongoing probe, SIT officials raided and sealed a packaging factory at Boko, Chaygaon, recently acquired by Sidharth, operating under the name Mahbir Aqua.

Investigators have questioned how a person who was reportedly riding a motorcycle in 2014 managed to amass crores of property in just a few years.

The SIT is also probing allegations that how Sidharth misappropriated funds from Zubeen Garg.

Sources indicate that raids may soon extend to his flats in Beltola and Datalpara, as well as the Royal Heritage Hotel, where he is said to have invested.

Further scrutiny may include his music management office located on Zoo Road.

Earlier, Sidharth was also questioned regarding alleged involvement in the JJM scheme contract, which the SIT has incorporated into the ongoing investigation.

