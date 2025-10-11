BREAKING: Siddharth Sharma Admits Disagreements with Zubeen Garg; Shekharjyoti Aided All Plots

In a major revelation, Siddharth Sharma has admitted to having disagreements with singer Zubeen Garg, according to CID sources. Despite Zubeen Garg’s unwillingness, Siddharth Sharma reportedly organised two separate events in a single day.

During CID interrogation, Siddharth Sharma confessed that the discord between him and Zubeen Garg had gradually increased over the past two years. He acknowledged engaging in manipulative activities while Zubeen Garg’s Kharghuli house was under construction.

CID sources revealed that Siddharth repeatedly argued with Zubeen Garg without his wife Garima Saikia Garg’s, knowledge. Siddharth Sharma had reportedly fully controlled Zubeen Garg, using him as a complete instrument for financial transactions.

Actress Mousumi Alifa, who starred in the film 'Roi Roi Binale', revealed that she witnessed a dispute between Zubeen Garg and Siddharth Sharma during the project.

The interrogation further revealed that Shekharjyoti Goswami fully collaborated with Siddharth Sharma in these schemes. Both Siddharth Sharma and Shekharjyoti reportedly planned all actions in a calculated manner. CID sources added that both accused tried to isolate others who grew close to Zubeen Garg.

In the ongoing SIT investigation, both accused have provided detailed confessions one by one. The senior SIT officials are conducting face-to-face interrogations of the two accused to gather further evidence.

