"Siddharth Sharma Didn't Tell Anything" & Other Big Revelations Of Garima Garg

Garima Garg, in her emotional statements today, has appealed for justice to Zubeen Garg after his tragic death in Singapore. She made some stunning revelations that raise more questions than answers.

She revealed that immediately after the incident on September 19, she contacted Zubeen’s manager, Siddharth, to understand what had happened, but was unable to reach others at the time as their phones were not connected. She later received information from them, but has not contacted anyone since.

Garima Garg stated that she and Zubeen’s family had requested those present to at least show them what had happened, but no one did at the time. However, in the days that followed, numerous videos and photos of Zubeen surfaced online.

Regarding Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garima Saikia Garg said she prefers not to comment directly but raised concerns about the arrangements made for Zubeen.

'It is clear that those present, including his manager Siddharth, failed to notice how exhausted Zubeen was and did not stop him from swimming. They should have intervened—it was their responsibility to ensure his safety,” she said.

She added that she has filed an FIR against all individuals present during the incident. Referring to videos of Zubeen’s last moments circulating online, she said they indicate the tragedy occurred due to gross negligence.

Zubeen was reportedly exhausted before swimming and went into the water without a life jacket.

Garima spoke about his recent Singapore trip and her role in his professional affairs. She said she usually travelled with Zubeen on his tours, but for short trips of 2–3 days, she sometimes stayed back.

Regarding the Singapore visit, she explained that family responsibilities and plans to focus on pending work for their upcoming musical film 'Roi Roi Binale' prevented her from accompanying him.

“Zubeen went with his team, and after his return, we had planned to dedicate our time entirely to the post-production of the movie, which has been pending. We aim to release it on October 31,” she said.

Zubeen Trusted Friends & Collaborators Immensely

Garima Garg, hinting at Zubeen Garg's honesty, said- “He had so much trust in his friends and collaborators that he did not let me get involved in his music business. He believed in his team completely.”

She recalled that when Zubeen worked with NK Production, he used to tell her that the people there were like family members.

“He would say I don’t need to get into these matters because when wives step into business, some people might not like it. That’s why I stayed away from all business matters, and also, I don't have much knowledge related to these things,” Garima explained.

She added that she was unaware of financial details, including how much Zubeen earned from shows, the agreements made for performances, or revenue shares from music labels.