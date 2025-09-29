Why Garima Didn’t Accompany Zubeen Garg to Singapore?

Garima Saikia Garg, wife of the late singer Zubeen Garg, spoke about his recent Singapore trip and her role in his professional affairs. She said she usually traveled with Zubeen on his tours, but for short trips of 2–3 days, she sometimes stayed back.

Regarding the Singapore visit, she explained that family responsibilities and plans to focus on pending work for their upcoming musical film Roi Roi Binale prevented her from accompanying him. “Zubeen went with his team, and after his return, we had planned to dedicate our time entirely to the post-production of the movie, which has been pending. We aim to release it on October 31,” she said.

Addressing concerns about people potentially taking advantage of Zubeen, Garima emphasized that he trusted everyone he worked with. “Zubeen had so much trust in his friends and collaborators that he did not let me get involved in his music business. He believed in his team completely,” she said.

She recalled that when Zubeen worked with NK Production, he used to tell her that the people there were like family members. “He would say I don’t need to get into these matters because when wives step into business, some people might not like it. That’s why I stayed away from all business matters, and also i dont have much knowledge related to these things” Garima explained.

She added that she was unaware of financial details, including how much Zubeen earned from shows, the agreements made for performances, or revenue shares from music labels. “I never thought I would have to handle his business matters after his demise, as I had no knowledge of these things before,” she said.

