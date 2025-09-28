Siddharth Sharma Not a BJP Member, Says State President Amid Zubeen Garg Death Probe

Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia on Sunday firmly denied any present association of Siddharth Sharma—the former manager of late singer Zubeen Garg—with the party, after Sharma’s name surfaced in connection with the ongoing investigation into the singer’s mysterious death.

Speaking at the state BJP office in Basistha following the screening of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 126th ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Saikia addressed growing speculation about Sharma’s political links. “I have heard that three to four years ago, he may have held some responsibility in the BJP Yuva Morcha. Personally, I have never met him. Today, he neither holds any post in the party nor is he even a member,” Saikia clarified.

The state BJP chief added that there would be no protection for the accused. “There are serious allegations against him and the investigation is underway. Zubeen Garg’s family will get justice. The guilty can never escape—whoever is involved will face the strictest punishment,” he assured.

Turning to the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections, Saikia congratulated Hagrama Mohilary and noted that the BJP had improved its vote share compared to earlier years. The party won five seats in the Darrang-Udalguri constituency but, according to Saikia, lost several other seats by narrow margins due to the suspension of campaigning after Zubeen Garg’s sudden demise. “In some constituencies, we lost by just 200–300 votes,” he said.

The program at the state office was attended by senior leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Bhubaneswar Kalita, who joined party workers to listen to Prime Minister Modi’s address.

