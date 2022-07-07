Sikha Saikia Suicide Case: Prime Accused Couple Arrested in Tinsukia

The Sivasagar Police on Wednesday night arrested the two prime accused in connection with the Sikha Saikia suicide case.

The accused couple was arrested by the Sivasagar police from Tinsukia district in Assam.

It may be mentioned that Rosy Rabha Gogoi and Nirikhit Gogoi is the married couple whose name was mentioned in the suicide note left behind by Sikha Saikia who committed suicide on June 24. The duo was on the run after the police launched search operations based on the note.

Sikha had committed suicide by jumping into the Dikhow River from a bridge at the Amguri ghat in Sivasagar.

The arrested couple is currently being interrogated by police officials at the Sivasagar Police Station.