Meghalaya Woman Assaulted at Police Station in Assam

A Garo woman from Lower Nogolpara village under Dainadubi police station in North Garo Hills of Meghalaya was allegedly brutally assaulted at Dudhnoi police station in Assam’s Goalpara district.

The incident occurred on July 5 (Tuesday) in connection with a coal theft case triggering widespread protest from Garo organisations of the state.

Two police personnel identified as SI Bishnu Bahadur Newar and woman police constable Mamata Joshi who were involved in the police excesses on the Garo woman have been suspended. A case has been registered against the two police personnel at the Dudhnoi police station under sections 294/384/354/325/342/34 of IPC.

In an FIR lodged by the victim, she said, “On July 4, some police personnel of Dudhnoi police station called me and my husband Sengkal R Marak at around 2 pm. I along with my husband went there and asked them why we are called. They said that on June 25, a person, Dhrubananda Choudhury, of Goalpara had lodged an FIR against us alleging that on February 24, 2021, he had paid Rs 95,000 and given 29.30 tonnes of coal to my husband with a direction to deliver the amount and coal at Dainadubi, but my husband has not given him the money and coal.”