‘Sikhs For Justice’ Responds to ULFA-I’s Letter, Extends Support to Outfit

Pro-Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has responded to a letter from banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom - Independent (ULFA-I) claiming that they are ready to extend support for “Assam Independence Referendum” (AIR).

The letter comes after ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah had written an open letter to Sikhs for Justice, post threats to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The letter from Gurpatwant Singh Pannu read, “We are writing to you in response to your recent Open Letter to ‘Sikhs For Justice’ (SFJ) regarding the ongoing controversy between the pro-Khalistan Sikhs and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of Hindu supremacist party BJP which believes in continued tyrannical occupation of the people and land of Assam.”

“At the very outset, SFJ expresses gratitude to the Assamese people for always standing with the Sikh people in their struggle for freedom from India and for never being part of the state sponsored persecution of Sikhs being carried out in India since June 1984 Operation Blue Star,” the letter further read.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu in the letter said that his organization would support the Assam Independence Referendum (AIR) and provide all legal help and logistical guidance to the ULFA-I if the outfit declares to organize an independence referendum for Assam.

''Considering that Assamese people have the right to self-determination under international law, valuing their commitment and sacrifices for the cause of freedom and accounting for ULFA-l's dedication, strength, discipline, popularity, and organizational setup, SFJ would like to suggest that, on the lines of Khalistan Referendum, General Paresh, you also announce to hold Referendum on the question “Should Indian Occupied Assam Be An Independent Country?", Pannu said in the letter.

The letter also read, “SFJ challenges and repudiates lndia's claim to the territorial integrity as the current territorial borders of the Union of India are a colonial legacy founded on the usurpation of right to self-determination of the indigenous people of Punjab, Assam and other areas.”

“SFJ believes that the only permanent solution is Balkanization of India for which SFJ has launched the first ever global Khalistan Referendum on the question "Should Indian Governed Punjab Be An Independent Country?”

Earlier, Paresh Baruah in his letter to Sikhs for Justice said that the threat by Pro-Khalistan terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was “unfortunate and misunderstood”.

Notably, on Sunday, the Assam Police stepped up security arrangements after state Himanta Biswa Sarma received death threats from the pro-Khalistani outfit. Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh issued instructions to all SPs regarding the emerging threat. CM Sarma’s security cover has also been heightened post the death threat.