Silchar Airport Gets Ambulift Services

In a major development, Silchar airport gets state-of-art Ambulift services for the first time located at Kumbhirgram.

An official of the Airports Authority of India and OSD to the Airport Director at the airport informed that with the introduction of the Ambulift facilities, passengers with reduced mobility using stretcher and wheelchair will get more comfort while embarking and disembarking and flights.

Also, the services will be a boon for the geriatric patients who cannot climb the stairs as the passenger cabin inside the Ambulift is fully air-conditioned with oxygen cylinder and other necessary medical equipment available and it can be operated on all types of aircrafts, the AAI official said.

The official further informed that the airport is undergoing major infrastructural facelift in a bid to offer additional facilities to the air travellers. Currently there are around 10 flights to and from Silchar connecting Guwahati, Kolkata and Delhi, the official informed.

