Mizoram Issues Revised COVID-19 Guidelines

The Mizoram government has issued revised COVID-19 guidelines to ease more curbs following the decline in cases of coronavirus.

The revised guidelines which will be in force until further order said that schools and hostels will be re-opened for all Classes (Primary to Higher Secondary) in all parts of the state from the new academic session commencing on April 5.

The guidelines further stated that a SOP devised by the school education department must strictly be followed in all schools and hostels.

It further stated that re-opening of colleges for students of final semester has been allowed with immediate effect, while offline classes for students of other semesters will be allowed from the new academic session starting in July.

Ph.D scholars in the Department of Horticulture, Aromatic and Medicinal Plants (HAMP) under Mizoram University are now allowed to attend classes for course work, it said.

The revised guidelines also said that all places of worship and churches will remain open in all parts of the state during day and night times.

However, unlike the previous guidelines, the revised guidelines did not put (mention) any limit on the attendees.

According to the guidelines issued on February 18, places of worship and churches were re-opened with only 50 percent seating capacity during day and night time.

Churches are also allowed to hold general conferences or assemblies, it said.

However, community feasts are strictly prohibited during church or worship services and conferences, the guidelines added.

Earlier, the state government had withdrawn ‘mPASS,’ a mandatory travel pass for people entering the state, which has been in force for more than two years.

