Assam CM Claims Congress Workers Planned Attack on Gaurav Gogoi To Gain Sympathy

Yet another political controversy seems to have made landed in Assam after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that a conspiracy was hatched from within the Congress party to stage an attack on party chief and MP Gaurav Gogoi to gain public sympathy ahead of elections.

Advertisment

The Chief Minister explained that Gogoi’s security was recently enhanced based on specific inputs received by the police. He stated that Gogoi has been provided with an escort along with three personal security officers following intelligence suggesting a possible attempt to attack him.

According to the Chief Minsiter, police have found evidence indicating that certain Congress members allegedly planned to target Gogoi during a rally or public event before the elections, with the intention of creating a sympathy wave. He claimed that the plan involved party workers themselves carrying out the attack in a public setting.

An FIR was lodged at Dispur Police Station by a complainant, based on which one person has reportedly been arrested and three others are being questioned. On Tuesday, Dispur Police summoned Suraj Pathak and Adrika Das for interrogation.

Both are suspected to have been part of the alleged conspiracy. Adrika Das is said to be associated with the Congress IT Cell, while Suraj Pathak is also linked to the party.

Police sources indicated that a section within the Congress party was allegedly behind the planning. The investigation is currently underway.

Reacting to the developments while speaking to the media in Bongaigaon, CM Sarma said the entire episode is being thoroughly probed and claimed that the facts would come to light within the next three to four days.

Als Read: Political Storm in Assam Over Alleged Pakistan Link of MP Gaurav Gogoi