Silchar Bypass Alleged Gang Rape Case: One Arrested, Probe Ongoing

An alleged sexual assault and extortion incident reported from Silchar’s Ramnagar Bypass Road has sparked public concern, even as police maintain that the investigation is still at a preliminary stage and several aspects of the complaint are under scrutiny.

According to police sources, a complaint was lodged at the Rangirkhari Traffic Outpost under Silchar Sadar Police Station stating that on the night of February 19, around 9 pm, a woman and her partner were sitting inside a parked vehicle along the bypass road when a group of 7–8 unidentified men arrived in a Thar SUV.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the group misbehaved with her, forcibly separated her from her partner and sexually assaulted her. She further alleged that the accused persons took away a gold ring and forced her partner to transfer Rs 10,000 through UPI to one of their accounts.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), invoking provisions related to sexual assault, robbery, extortion and criminal intimidation. The woman was sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for medical examination, and legal procedures were initiated.

So far, one person has been apprehended in connection with the case. The accused has been identified as Nilotpal Das from the Ashram Road area of Silchar and was reportedly identified by the complainant. Police said interrogation is ongoing and efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused as well as identify the vehicle allegedly used during the incident.

