Silchar: Counterfeit Racket Selling Fake Tata Motors Products Busted

In a major crackdown, the Silchar Police recently busted a racket involved in manufacturing and retailing of counterfeit Tata Motors products.
The raids were conducted at two outlets namely India Motors and D.D. Automobiles at Sonai Road in Silchar in Assam’s Cachar district on December 14.
Based on the complaints of an individual named Sourav Kundu, a resident of Kolkata, West Bengal, the Silchar Police under the aegis of Surajit Deka, Sub Inspector of Police and Anup Kumar Das, Sub Inspector of Police along with a constable from Silchar Police station conducted the raid at the two locations.
The FIR No 2390/2023 dated 14-12-2023 was lodged under section 420,34 of IPC Act and under section 63 of Copyright Act.
During the raids, accused Sandeep Jain (45) was detained from India Motors, while another accused in the case Dharmendra Kumar Sethi of D.D. Automobiles is currently absconding, according to the police.
The items that were seized during the raid at India Motors are 10 Tata Motors Clutch Set 170 DIA DISC + Cover Tata Ace, 15 Tata Motors MRP Stickers and one Tata Motors Set of 3 CP+CA+CRB 200 DIA.
While, the items seized during the raids at D.D. Automobiles are five Tata Motors Clutch DISC Assembly – 352 DIA, three Tata Motors Differential Spider, five Tata Motors Clutch Cover Assembly – 200 DIA, seven Tata Motors Clutch Cover Assembly 407 Turbo and one Tata Motors Clutch Cover Plate Without Outer Box.
It may be noted that the complainant had also named one Kumarjit Dutta, owner of IT Solution, Silchar, Assam apart from the two accused mentioned above.
According to the FIR lodged, the accused persons were involved in “manufacturing, keeping and selling counterfeit/spurious products of VALEO, Tata Motors, Kirloskar, Castrol HP and Canon illegally in the open market”.