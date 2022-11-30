Meth Tablets Worth Over Rs 3 Crore Seized In Mizoram

A huge quantity of illicit drugs worth over Rs 3 crore was seized by security forces in Mizoram.

The drugs were seized during an operation carried out by Assam Rifles and sleuths of Aizawl Excise Department jointly.

As many as 10,000 methamphetamine tablets worth approximately Rs 3.33 crore were seized during the raid, sources informed.

Two individuals hailing from Myanmar and Aizawl were arrested in connection to it.

Meanwhile, a case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the duo.

Further investigation is on.