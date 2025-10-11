Silchar Hosts Assam Sahitya Sabha’s 3rd Executive Session

The two-day full session of theAssam Sahitya Sabha’s third executive committee began today at Banga Bhawan, Silchar. The event was inaugurated this morning with a flag-hoisting ceremony at the Sahitya Sabha’s Silchar branch office.

The flag was hoisted by Dr. Yogeshwar Barman, President of the Cachar DistrictSahitya Sabha, in the presence of senior members of the Assam Sahitya Sabha.

The ceremony was attended by a large gathering of literary figures, including Assam Sahitya Sabha’s Chief Editor, Debajit Bora.

Eminent guests such as Dr. Basanta Kumar Goswami, President of the Sabha, and Koushik Rai, Minister of Literary Affairs, were also present.

The first day’s session opened with the soulful rendition of “Chir Senehi Mor Bhasa Janani,” followed by “Mayabini,” a tribute song performed by members of the Silchar and Cachar District Sahitya Sabha, honoring the -Zubeen Garg.

The full session will continue over the next two days, focusing on literary discussions, cultural programs, and strategic planning for the Sabha’s initiatives across Assam.

