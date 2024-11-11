4 Killed, 1 Injured in Head-On Collision Between Auto & Bolero Pick-Up in Assam

A tragic road accident took place on Monday at Bhairabnagar near Ranighat on the Silchar-Kalain road in Assam's Cachar district, claiming the lives of 4 auto-rickshaw passengers.
The tragic incident involved a head-on collision between an auto-rickshaw and a Bolero pick-up vehicle.
The accident left one additional person, the auto driver, critically injured.
The injured driver was swiftly transported to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for emergency treatment.
The crash has triggered significant unrest among the local population.
In response to the tragedy, agitated residents have blocked the Silchar-Kalain link road, demanding immediate action and safety measures.
The situation escalated as locals prevented police officers from removing the bodies, insisting that the district commissioner and police officials address their concerns before allowing the deceased to be taken away.
Superintendent of Police, Numal Mahatta, was present at the scene, attempting to pacify the crowd and restore order.
The identities of the deceased and the injured are yet to be confirmed.
Meanwhile, the locals are pressing for the installation of speed breakers to prevent such incidents in the future.