9-year-old Girl Found Dead with Head Injuries in Cachar, Murder Suspected

“This is a very painful incident, a nine-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances. A magistrate is here along with me to investigate the incident. We suspect it to be a murder incident. The body of the girl has been sent for a post-mortem. Culprits will not be spared. I assure the people here that police would leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of the perpetrators,” said SP Numal Mahatta before the media.