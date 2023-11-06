9-year-old Girl Found Dead with Head Injuries in Cachar, Murder Suspected

In yet another terrible murder incident, a nine-year-old girl was found dead with brutal injuries on her head on Monday. The incident was reported at Lakhichara Hampong Basti in Cachar’s Kalain locality.
According to reports, the minor girl went to a shop to buy biscuits on Sunday evening, however, she didn’t return home. The family members of the deceased girl tried to search for her, but she remained untraceable until today morning.
Following the recovery of the body in a jungle near her home, Cachar police found a huge stone and a pair of sandals (footwear) beside her body. The body was then sent for a post-mortem by the police.
Prima facie, Cachar police are suspecting that unidentified miscreants have attacked the minor girl with a heavy stone on her head due to which she collapsed on the spot.
The incident has sparked an outrage amongst the locals in the area.
Cachar Superintendent of Police, Numal Mahatta reached the spot to take stock of the situation. He also assured to take needful action against the accused as per the law.
“This is a very painful incident, a nine-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances. A magistrate is here along with me to investigate the incident. We suspect it to be a murder incident. The body of the girl has been sent for a post-mortem. Culprits will not be spared. I assure the people here that police would leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of the perpetrators,” said SP Numal Mahatta before the media.
Meanwhile, a person named Samrat Garai has been detained by Cachar Police for questioning in connection to the case by the incident.