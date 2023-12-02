Alert! Imposters in Guise of Police on Prowl in Assam’s Cachar

A gang of imposters operating in Assam’s Cachar district is allegedly carrying out extortion activities under the guise of the police during the late hours, reports emerged on Friday.
Look at the picture above, the gang is operated by an imposter (in red and black checked T-shirt) identified as Shahid Ahmed alias Moina.
He is accused of collecting ‘Gunda Tax’ or extortion by stopping their vehicles in the guise of a police official in the mid hours at the streets of Cachar district.
He is reported to be a resident of Udharbond locality of the said district.
According to complainants, Shahid who owns a ‘Thar’ has the term ‘On Duty Police’ printed on his vehicle.
He also uses the police sirens to threaten the public on the streets.
It has come to the fore that Shahid has two more companions who joined him in this illegal activity.
Stopping various vehicles on the highway, the said imposter first looks for the documents of the vehicles before collecting money from the vehicle owners in the form of penalties.
One of the victims alleged that last November 18, 2023, while he was returning back home in his vehicle, he was signalled to stop by the gang in the middle of the road in Cachar's Masimpur area.
Three youths in the Thar vehicle came out and asked him to show his vehicle registration papers and other relevant documents. He was however fined of Rs 2,000 by the imposters for black tinted glass on his vehicle windows.
Similarly, in another instance, an auto-rickshaw driver was fined by the gang for not carrying a driving license.
Interestingly, the victims got the real identity of fake police officer Shahid Ahmed through social media.
Accordingly, cases were registered by the victims at various police stations in Cachar district against Shahid Ahmed and his gang.
The victims urged the police to nab the culprits at the earliest.