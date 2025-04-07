Assam: 13-Year-Old Boy Brutally Attacked Over Old Rivalry, Battling for Life

A long-standing dispute in Natanpur, Kalain (Cachar district) took a violent turn as a 13-year-old boy was brutally attacked by a neighbor, leaving him critically injured. The boy is currently undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in a critical condition.

According to reports, a feud had been ongoing between Habij Uddin and Saraf Uddin for a long time. On Sunday, tensions escalated when Habij Uddin’s son went to the field to bring back cattle. Allegedly, Saraf Uddin launched a violent attack on the minor, reportedly as an act of vengeance against the boy’s father.

The incident left the boy with severe injuries, following which he was rushed to SMCH.

"My son has been brutally attacked, leaving him seriously injured. His condition is critical, and he is unable to urinate due to his injuries. As a result, he has been referred to Guwahati for advanced medical treatment. I am a poor man and have no idea how I will manage his medical expenses," said Habij Uddin to the media.

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother has filed a complaint against Saraf Uddin at Kalain Police Station. The accused is currently absconding, and police have launched a search operation to apprehend him.

The Cachar Police are investigating the incident, while locals have condemned the brutal attack on the minor.

