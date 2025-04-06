Sivasagar Woman Dies After Alleged Abuse by Husband, In-Laws

A shocking incident has rocked Sivasagar following the suspicious death of a 21-year-old married woman, Mousumi Sultana. Her husband, Sahil Hazarika, has been accused of orchestrating her murder in a premeditated manner. The incident has triggered widespread outrage in the region.

According to reports, Sahil Hazarika, a resident of Hatikukh, allegedly conspired with his mother to physically assault Mousumi Sultana before dumping her on the road and staging a scooty accident to cover up the crime. The allegations have been raised by the deceased’s family, who claim that they were informed about the "accident" only after the incident had taken place.

The tragic event occurred on April 2, and after battling for her life for three days, the victim succumbed to her injuries on April 5 at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh.

Mousumi was married to Sahil Hazarika in 2023, but her family alleges that she had been subjected to physical abuse from the very first day of her marriage. They claim that both her husband and mother-in-law continuously harassed and assaulted her, leading to this tragic outcome.

Following the incident, the victim’s family lodged an FIR at the Sivasagar Police Station, demanding justice. The arrival of her mortal remains late at night ignited tensions in the area, as thousands of people gathered, demanding justice for the deceased. The situation quickly escalated, prompting the deployment of additional police forces along with senior officials to maintain order.

Meanwhile, the in-laws of the deceased are accused of attempting to disguise the alleged murder as an accident. However, the growing public outcry has intensified calls for a thorough investigation and swift legal action against the accused.