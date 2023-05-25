Assam: 14-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Gang-Raped In Silchar; Four Held

In a macabre act, a 14-year-old minor girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by three individuals at Silchar in Assam’s Cachar district.
The incident occurred on Tuesday night when the three malefactors allegedly abducted the minor girl from the National Highway along Silchar city and gang-raped her in a secluded place.
After committing the heinous crime, the trio dropped her off at Sonai road in the wee hours of Wednesday and sped off. She was later spotted wandering on the road by a police patrol vehicle which brought her to the police station.
Upon questioning, the girl then narrated the entire incident, following which the police sprung into action and were able to apprehend the three accused after an overnight operation.
The trio has been identified as Sourabh Debnath, Sanjay Sutradhar, and Miton Das.
A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the three accused, police informed.
Earlier this month, a teenager was allegedly gang-raped by four youths in a moving car in Kokrajhar district.
According to reports, the four youths forcibly took the girl (13) inside a vehicle and raped her while they were driving it on National Highway No 31C.
After committing the crime, the four accused went into hiding, and the police, upon receiving information regarding the incident, launched a manhunt and arrested them on the next day.
A case was lodged against them at Dotma Police Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO).