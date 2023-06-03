Assam: 3 Youths Killed, Another Injured In Scooty-Motorcycle Crash

Yet another case of road accident has come to the fore in Assam wherein three youths were killed and another critically injured in a head-on crash between a scooter and motorcycle at Silchar under Cachar district on Friday night.
The incident was reported from Ramnagar Bypass at around 1 am. The trio has been identified as Rohan Choudhury, Suhail Khan, and Kunal Kaur, while the injured has been identified as one Dipanjan Dutta.
Sources said that the scooter and the motorcycle collided head-on with each other when the former was attempting to overtake a truck. Unaware of the oncoming bike, the scooter collided with it, killing three of them on the spot.
Following the incident, locals rushed to the scene and admitted the injured youth to a nearby hospital. The police also reached the accident spot and recovered the bodies for post-mortem.
Last week, the Jalukbari road accident that claimed the lives of seven students of the Assam Engineering College (AEC) on May 28 sent shockwaves across the state.
As per latest development, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked the Education Department for instituting a high-level inquiry in view of the tragic road accident.
CM Sarma asked the committee to enquire into the circumstances leading to the accident and the premature death of the students.
It may be noted that till the enquiry is completed and the report is examined by the government, the Principal of AEC, Jalukbari and the Superintendent of the concerned hostel to which the ill-fated students belonged, has been asked to go on leave.
Moreover, the Chief Minister also asked the Education department to constitute a committee to look into the present system of election in colleges and universities and report regarding the need for reviewing the system in the wake of frequent clashes during the pre and post-election period amongst the student community.