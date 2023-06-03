Assam: 3 Youths Killed, Another Injured In Scooty-Motorcycle Crash

The incident was reported from Ramnagar Bypass at around 1 am. The trio has been identified as Rohan Choudhury, Suhail Khan, and Kunal Kaur, while the injured has been identified as one Dipanjan Dutta.

Sources said that the scooter and the motorcycle collided head-on with each other when the former was attempting to overtake a truck. Unaware of the oncoming bike, the scooter collided with it, killing three of them on the spot.