Assam: BJP Faces Allegations of Corrupt Practices After Viral Money Distribution Video

A viral video has surfaced ahead of the upcoming Assam by-polls from the Dholai constituency, alleging the distribution of money by BJP after a rally in the region.
The video shows long queues of people gathered at the BJP rally venue, reportedly receiving Rs 3,000 each after Minister Jayantamalla Baruah's election meeting, held at a wedding hall in New Bazaar.
The viral footage has sparked claims that the ruling party is engaging in vote-buying tactics to influence the election outcome.
A Congress leader from Cachar district, speaking to the media, accused the BJP of neglecting the Dholai constituency for the past five years. "People are frustrated with the BJP, and Congress candidate Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha has gained significant support in the region," he said.
The Congress leader also alleged that BJP Minister Jayantamalla Baruah has been threatening minority voters, warning them that their businesses would suffer if they didn’t vote for the BJP.
The video has raised serious concerns, and the matter has been taken to the Election Commission and the Governor of Assam. However, no official action has been taken yet.
The incident has intensified tensions ahead of the by-election, as allegations of money distribution and voter manipulation continue to circulate.