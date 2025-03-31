Assam: Cachar Landslide Strikes Home, Leaving Four Family Members Hurt

A devastating landslide struck Dholai’s Rajgovindpur locality in Cachar district of Assam on March 31, 2025, when a large section of a nearby hill collapsed onto a house.

The incident resulted in four family members being injured.

The landslide occurred around 12:00 AM, as a significant portion of the hill adjacent to the residence of local resident Mahesh Das slid down, burying the house.

The four family members inside the house were trapped under the debris.

Prompt action from local residents led to a lengthy rescue operation, ultimately freeing the victims, who were then transported to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in a critical condition.

Residents of the area have raised concerns that the landslide may have been triggered by illegal excavation activities near the hill, which they believe compromised the stability of the land.

The authorities are investigating the cause of the landslide while local residents continue to express their concerns over the unsafe practices that may have led to this disaster.

