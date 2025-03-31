Six Killed, Five Injured in Deadly Landslide in Himachal's Kullu

A landslide, accompanied by an uprooted tree, claimed six lives and left five others injured near Gurdwara Manikaran Sahib in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, on Sunday.

According to Kullu's Additional District Magistrate Ashwani Kumar, the landslide caused trees to collapse near the Manikaran Gurudwara parking area, crushing several parked vehicles. The district administration, along with rescue teams, immediately rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to Jari Community Hospital for treatment.

Kullu MLA Sunder Singh Thakur confirmed that police and administrative teams are on-site, coordinating relief and rescue efforts. He added that the bodies of the deceased were being transported to the hospital while medical assistance was being provided to the injured.

Officials stated that the incident occurred when a tree on a mountain opposite the gurudwara was uprooted following a storm and landslide, crashing onto the parked vehicles below. Six people lost their lives on the spot, while three others sustained injuries.

Emergency responders, including medical teams, police, and revenue officials, were swiftly deployed to the site. Kullu Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vikas Shukla assured that all necessary rescue and relief operations were underway.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur expressed deep grief over the tragedy. The Chief Minister directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the affected families and ensure the best medical treatment for the injured.

The incident comes amid heavy monsoon-related devastation across Himachal Pradesh, where landslides and cloudbursts have disrupted normal life. Earlier this month, severe rains triggered landslides, blocked roads, and caused massive debris flows in Kullu, damaging multiple vehicles.

In Kangra district, a major landslide in Rokaru damaged several vehicles and endangered 12 houses, forcing authorities to relocate affected families to safer locations. Meanwhile, a search operation is ongoing for a missing individual near the Shiva Hydropower project in Palampur, officials said.

