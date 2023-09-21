Assam: Class 8 Student Stabbed During Altercation With Peer In Silchar

A heated altercation between two students of a school in Assam’s Silchar turned violent, resulting in one of them being stabbed with a sharp object.
According to reports, the two students, both in the 8th standard, were involved in a verbal dispute that escalated rapidly. During the altercation, one of the students picked up a sharp object and stabbed the other, inflicting serious injuries.
Following the incident, the injured student was rushed to Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) for medical attention. The gravity of his injuries is being assessed by doctors.
Meanwhile, the other student who stabbed him was taken into custody by Silchar police. Further investigation to ascertain facts is underway.