Assam CM Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stone of Developmental Projects In Barak Valley

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday landed in Barak Valley's Silchar to inaugurate three bridges over Sonai and Barak rivers and lay foundation stone of several other developmental projects in Cachar and Hailakandi district worth more than Rs 750 crore.
Soon after arriving at the Kumbhirgram Airport, Silchar this morning, the chief minster headed towards Badripar Bridge Site, Silchar by road and formally inaugurated the Badrighat bridge over River Barak connecting Barenga and Kashipur and dedicated it to the people.
Built at a cost of Rs 58 crore, this nearly 1 km long bridge - along with the approach road- will connect NH-37 and NH-54 on the Silchar Fulertal Road.
The chief minister then inaugurated the second RCC bridge over Sonai River. Built at a cost of Rs 14 crore, this is the first bridge giving road connectivity to more than 7,000 people residing at Dungripar village in Sonai.
Following that, the Chief Minister will dedicate the Itkholaghat Bridge in Silchar and lay the groundwork for the Silcoorie Convention Centre. CM Sarma will also unveil a statue of Bir Lachit Borphukan at the Silchar District Commissioner's office.
The chief minister will then attend Jal Jeevan Sanmilan followed by public meeting at DSA Ground, Silchar. Accordingly, he will then leave for Hailakandi to attend statue inauguration programme of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee in front of S.S. College, Hailakandi District.
From SS College, the chief minister will attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of Assam Mala (improvement and upgradation of roads) in Hailakandi Town and will also address a public meeting at DSA field in Hailakandi.
Meanwhile, the chief minister has also laid the foundation stone of the new Integrated District Commissioner’s office for Cachar District in Silchar’s Bhorakhai.
To be built at a cost of Rs 48 cr, the new state-of-the-art DC Office will be completed by 2025-2026.