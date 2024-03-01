Assam CM To Inaugurate Silchar Cancer Centre Today

As part of the state government's Vikas Yatra, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to inaugurate the Silchar Cancer Centre within the Cachar district under the Assam Cancer Care Foundation, marking a significant milestone in healthcare infrastructure on Friday.
Taking to ‘X’ on Thursday, CM Sarma posted, "Today, we've begun a journey of fully transforming Assam into a superlative infrastructure destination, that fulfils the aspirations of the people. Projects worth Rs 23,000 crore will either be launched or initiated as part of our 'Vikas Yatra'".
The official handle of the Assam Chief Minister's Office (CMO) shared glimpses of the Silchar Cancer Centre on social media, emphasizing its significance in extending top-tier cancer treatment facilities to the residents of Barak Valley. The center, constructed at a cost of Rs 295 crore under the aegis of the Assam Cancer Care Foundation, is poised to play a pivotal role in addressing the healthcare needs of the region.
Further advancing the agenda of development, CM Sarma embarked on a series of inaugurations and foundation stone-laying ceremonies in Barpeta district, unveiling projects amounting to Rs 624 crore under the ambit of the state government's Vikas Yatra. Among the notable initiatives inaugurated were the Sarukhetri District Hospital, with an allocation of Rs 108 crore, and the Sarbhog stadium, representing an investment of Rs 12 crore.
Moreover, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stones for critical infrastructure projects, including a road bridge over the railway line at Sorbhog, a new circuit house at Barpeta with an outlay of Rs 14 crore, and the upgrade of two roads involving Rs 13 crore.
In his address, CM Sarma lauded the concerted efforts of both the central and state governments, under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, towards realizing the vision of a developed India.
He called upon the citizens of Assam to extend their wholehearted cooperation, underscoring the collective endeavor to usher in a new era of progress and prosperity for the state, thereby contributing to the overarching goal of building a 'Viksit Assam' in alignment with the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.