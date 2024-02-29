Lok Sabha Polls: BJP To Contest 11 Seats, AGP Gets 2, UPPL Gets 1 In Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state will be given the Kokrajhar seat, while Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), another BJP ally will contest the Dhubri and Barpeta seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Addressing a presser today at the BJP headquarters in Guwahati, the Assam CM said that saffron party will contest from 11 of the 14 seats in the state.
He went on to exude confidence of BJP's victory in all 11 of the seats it will contest.
CM Sarma said that AGP had asked to contest from four seats, namely, Kaziranga, Barpeta, Dhubri and Karimganj. Of these, Barpeta and Dhubri were handed to them.
The final list of candidates who the BJP will field has been decided based on the merit of the candidates, added Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Meanwhile, the Assam CM went on to say that many other Congress leaders will join the BJP in the coming days. This was after Rana Goswami joined the party formally in his presence.
In a major blow to Assam Congress today, the former working president of the party, Rana Goswami joined the BJP in Guwahati.
Rana Goswami, who had previously tendered his resignation initially from the position he held and subsequently from primary membership of the Congress party on Wednesday (February 29), joined the BJP today. He was welcomed to the party by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.