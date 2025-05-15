Assam: Congress Factional Clash in Silchar; Attempted Attack on MLA Khalil Uddin Mazumdar

A violent clash broke out among Congress workers during a felicitation event held at Rajiv Bhawan in Silchar. The incident escalated when an attempt was made to attack Katigorah MLA Khalil Uddin Mazumdar.

The trouble began when some Congress members accused MLA Khalil Uddin Mazumdar of demanding Rs 10 lakh in connection with the sale of tickets for the Zila Parishad elections. While MLA Mazumdar was addressing the gathering on stage, a group of agitated Congress workers suddenly tried to attack him.

The confrontation quickly turned into a full-scale fight between two factions within the Congress party. The situation became highly tense until veteran Congress leaders, including MLA Misbahul Haque and former MLA Aminul Haque Laskar, intervened to restore order.

Due to the escalating violence, MLA Khalil Uddin Mazumdar left the venue abruptly. The clash has exposed internal rifts within the party ahead of important local elections.

