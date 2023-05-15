Assam: Distressed By Lover's Infidelity, Silchar Woman Commits Suicide

The woman, whose identity is yet to be established, was found hanging inside her rented apartment located at Rongpur area in Silchar town.

Sources said that the woman took the extreme step as her lover was allegedly guilty of infidelity, making her aggrieved and distressed.

While it is suspected that the woman died by suicide, the exact reason behind her death is yet to be ascertained.

Local police later reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Further investigation is underway.

Recently, a woman from Assam’s Udalguri district allegedly committed suicide in Bengaluru. The deceased woman has been identified as Albina Basumatary. She was living in Bengaluru and owned a beauty parlour there.

According to sources, Albina chose to end her life after being allegedly betrayed by her lover. Reportedly, she was in a relationship with a man identified as Gokul Rabha.

Albina was allegedly three months pregnant. However, Gokul Rabha denied marrying her after he came to know about her pregnancy. Due to this, Albina chose to take the extreme step.

She was found dead at her room at around 2 pm on Friday, reports said. After the Bengaluru Police were informed about the incident, they reached the spot at night and launched an investigation into the matter.

Albina’s family in Assam was informed about the incident. Meanwhile, the police detained Gokul Rabha in connection to the case.